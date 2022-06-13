 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: One man killed during shooting at apartment complex; no arrests reported

One man was killed during a shooting at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on Second Street SW in Hickory on Monday afternoon, Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department said.

Pinkie Sims was at the scene of the shooting. She said the person shot and killed was her 35-year-old brother, Shonniel Blackburn.

Several witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots at the apartment complex, including Sims and Evelyn McRae, who is also a sister of the victim.

"This is the second brother we got killed by gun violence," McRae said. "Something's got to give. The police ain't doing nothing. Something's got to give."

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, portions of the street and the apartment complex were cordoned off with crime scene tape.

The Hickory Police Department and the Catawba County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the shooting.

Police had not announced any arrests in the shooting as of 4 p.m.

