A Conover man faces charges connected to a stabbing in a shopping center complex off Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard on Monday.

Allan Anthony Little, 29, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was jailed under a $50,000 bond.

One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The stabbing occurred in the parking lot of the L-R Plaza in front of the New Season Hickory Metro Treatment Center at 1152 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE, Hickory Police Sgt. Robert Helton said Monday morning.

Tealisa White, an eyewitness, said she was heading to the New Season Hickory Metro Treatment Center when she saw the confrontation. She said a white man attacked a Black man with a knife in the parking lot.

White said she saw the Black man disarm the white man. She said the Black man went to the treatment center to call for help. White said the Black man was acting in self-defense.

“I am still terrified,” White said.

The shopping complex is home to several businesses, including Hickory's DMV office.