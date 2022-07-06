Update: Hudson woman charged in half-brother's death is pregnant, attorney says; suspect's father: She is not a monster

A Hudson woman charged with driving a pickup truck over her half-brother and killing him appeared in Catawba County District Court on Wednesday.

Sara Brianna Prestwood, 20, was charged with murder after officers with the Newton Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the Love’s Travel Stop on Southfork Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found David Brandon Land, 30, of Hildebran, had been struck and killed by a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Prestwood, Newton police said in a news release.

Defense attorney Victoria Jayne was present when Prestwood appeared in district court shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Jayne has been appointed by the court to represent Prestwood. Prestwood’s father, Joseph Prestwood, was also present in court.

Jayne requested an emergency bond hearing be held for Prestwood on Thursday. Jayne said Prestwood is 32 weeks pregnant. Prestwood is currently being held at the Catawba County Detention Center without bond.

Jayne said Prestwood’s 15-month-old son and her mother also were in the vehicle.

“She is not a monster,” Joseph Prestwood said.