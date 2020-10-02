Update: Catawba County courts closed Friday due to COVID-19

The courts in Catawba County were closed Friday after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon learned of the confirmed case on Thursday.

“The cleaning is taking place and we hope to be open by Monday,” Sigmon said. She said she and Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey would confer Sunday about the decision to open courts next week.

Sigmon said she could not give any additional details regarding the person who tested positive, including whether the person was an employee or a visitor.

Deputy Jake Faltermayer, who was standing outside the courthouse alongside other deputies late Friday morning, said the courts and clerk’s office were the only departments closed.

When asked about investigations into the case, Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said public health could not comment on individual cases or handling of cases by the courts.

“This is not something that Public Health can share information on,” Killian said.

She did say contact tracing is conducted whenever a Catawba County resident is confirmed to have the virus.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

