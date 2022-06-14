Update: 37-year-old man charged with murder and attempted murder in Claremont shooting

A man has been charged in a fatal shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning at a home in Claremont.

Aaron Lavatio Linebarger, 37, has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. Linebarger is one of four people shot at the home. He remains in an area hospital, a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Cheyenne Oaks Drive shortly before 1 a.m. and found four people shot. Three were taken to area hospitals and one person was dead, the release said.

Euphagenia Williams, 68, of Claremont, was found dead at the home. Andrew Williams, 34, and Monique Williams, 37, are in serious condition and are being treated at an area hospital, the release said.

The release said it appears Linebarger inadvertently shot himself. The shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance, the release said.