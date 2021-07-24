 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: 31-year-old dead in shooting at Argyle Place Apartments in Hickory; no charges filed
0 Comments
alert top story
HICKORY POLICE

Update: 31-year-old dead in shooting at Argyle Place Apartments in Hickory; no charges filed

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Hickory at Argyle Place Apartments.

Randall Anthony Brolsma, 31, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department.

No charges have been filed in the death of Brolsma.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It was reported that Brolsma was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend who called friends for help. Upon the friend’s arrival at Argyle Place Apartments, Brolsma and his girlfriend were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot. It was reported that during the altercation, Brolsma was in possession of a handgun. The friends attempted to assist Brolsma’s girlfriend during the assault, and Brolsma was fatally shot,” the release stated.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Marisa Rogers at (828) 261-2623 or mrogers@hickorync.gov .

Argyle Place Apartments are located at 2830 16th Street Northeast Hickory.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert