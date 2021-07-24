Update: 31-year-old dead in shooting at Argyle Place Apartments in Hickory; no charges filed

A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Hickory at Argyle Place Apartments.
Randall Anthony Brolsma, 31, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department.
No charges have been filed in the death of Brolsma.
“It was reported that Brolsma was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend who called friends for help. Upon the friend’s arrival at Argyle Place Apartments, Brolsma and his girlfriend were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot. It was reported that during the altercation, Brolsma was in possession of a handgun. The friends attempted to assist Brolsma’s girlfriend during the assault, and Brolsma was fatally shot,” the release stated.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Marisa Rogers at (828) 261-2623 or mrogers@hickorync.gov .
Argyle Place Apartments are located at 2830 16th Street Northeast Hickory.