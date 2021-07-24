Update: 31-year-old dead in shooting at Argyle Place Apartments in Hickory; no charges filed

“It was reported that Brolsma was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend who called friends for help. Upon the friend’s arrival at Argyle Place Apartments, Brolsma and his girlfriend were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot. It was reported that during the altercation, Brolsma was in possession of a handgun. The friends attempted to assist Brolsma’s girlfriend during the assault, and Brolsma was fatally shot,” the release stated.