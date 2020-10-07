Update: 3 arrested in Alexander County shooting case; one of the suspects is 17

Three suspects, including a 17–year-old, are in custody following a shooting in Alexander County Wednesday morning.

A man was shot four times and a woman was shot twice on Fox Hollow Drive in Alexander County Wednesday morning, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

Bowman said nine shots were fired into a black BMW sedan from a driveway on Fox Hollow Drive.

Both victims were transported by Alexander County EMS to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the shootings appear to be linked to a drug deal.

Alan Reipzel lives near where the shooting occurred. He said he heard gunshots and a few minutes later the BMW pulled into his driveway on Friendship Church Road.

Reipzel said a man from the black BMW knocked on his door and told him he had been shot.

Carl Anthony Montgomery, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged with one count felony conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, one count of felony conspiracy to shoot into an occupied vehicle and two counts of felony conspiracy to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.