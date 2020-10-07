Update: 3 arrested in Alexander County shooting case; one of the suspects is 17

Three suspects, including a 17–year-old, are in custody following a shooting in Alexander County Wednesday morning.
A man was shot four times and a woman was shot twice on Fox Hollow Drive in Alexander County Wednesday morning, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.
Bowman said nine shots were fired into a black BMW sedan from a driveway on Fox Hollow Drive.
Both victims were transported by Alexander County EMS to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the shootings appear to be linked to a drug deal.
Alan Reipzel lives near where the shooting occurred. He said he heard gunshots and a few minutes later the BMW pulled into his driveway on Friendship Church Road.
Reipzel said a man from the black BMW knocked on his door and told him he had been shot.
Carl Anthony Montgomery, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged with one count felony conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, one count of felony conspiracy to shoot into an occupied vehicle and two counts of felony conspiracy to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Dakota Lee Norton, 20, of Taylorsville was charged with one count of felony sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, one count of felony shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury. He was placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
A 17-year-old has also been arrested in this case. The teen was charged with felony sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony conspiracy to shoot into an occupied vehicle and two counts of felony conspiracy to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury.
The juvenile is being detained at the Juvenile Detention Center.
Reipzel said he’s lived at his home on the highway for 60 years and has never seen anything like this. “It’s always quiet,” he said.
This investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911 or Alexander County Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.
