Update: 2 suspects in custody after man shot 4 times on Fox Hollow Drive in Alexander County

Two suspects are in custody following a shooting in Alexander County. Deputies are still searching for one additional suspect in this case, as of Wednesday afternoon.

A man was shot four times and a woman was shot twice on Fox Hollow Drive in Alexander County Wednesday morning, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Bowman said nine shots were fired into a black BMW sedan from a driveway on Fox Hollow Drive.

The man in the vehicle was seriously injured, Bowman said. The woman was treated for injuries, but the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Alan Reipzel lives near where the shooting occurred. He said it happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday. He said he heard gunshots and a few minutes later the BMW pulled into his driveway on Friendship Church Road.

Reipzel said a man from the black BMW knocked on his door and told him he had been shot.

Reipzel said he’s lived at his home on the highway for 60 years and has never seen anything like this. “It’s always quiet,” he said.

Sheriff Bowman said they believe the third suspect is likely in the Bethlehem area of Alexander County. He did not share the names of the suspects or the victims in this case on Wednesday afternoon.

