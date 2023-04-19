Two men and two teens have been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old seriously injured Tuesday afternoon.

One suspect is not in custody as of Wednesday at 5 p.m., according to the Hickory Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday near the Camden Meadow Apartments on First Street SW. During the investigation, it was determined that two groups of males, included the injured teenager, were shooting at each other, Hickory police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Kaleef Hassan Carpenter, 25, is charged with possession of firearm by felon. Carpenter was on probation for two previous convictions on the same charge that occurred in 2022, Hickory police said.

Hickory police are searching for 20-year-old Jonathon Jahiem White on a charge of discharging a firearm in the city limits in connection to Tuesday’s shooting, Hickory police said.

One 17-year-old male has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and breaking and entering. He was on probation for a weapons charge in connection to a shooting that occurred in Mecklenburg County, Hickory police said.

A second 17-year-old male has been charged with breaking and entering, Hickory police said.

The third 17-year-old, who was shot, remains hospitalized and has not been charged as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Charges are anticipated, Hickory police said.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:45 p.m., Hickory police received a call from a female stating that she heard gunshots near the Camden Meadows apartments.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male inside an apartment with a single gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS responded and treated the 17-year-old male prior to him being airlifted with life-threatening injuries to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

He was listed as in serious but stable condition on Wednesday.