UPDATE: 12-year-old shooting victim in stable condition; police say shooter identified but no arrests made in case

A 12-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot on Wednesday in Hickory. The 12-year-old's condition was updated Thursday by Hickory Police Department Media and Community Service Coordinator Kristen Hart.

Hickory police have not made any arrests or taken anyone into custody as of Thursday afternoon.

The police said, in a news release, that officers received a call from a female stating that six to seven Black male juveniles were on the porch of her residence at 527 Sixth Avenue SW threatening to assault her 16-year-old son who was inside the residence. The call was received shortly after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

While officers were on their way to the residence, a 911 call was received from a second caller who stated that several shots were fired behind the residence, Hickory police said.

Officers reported they found a 12-year-old Black male lying next to the road on the 500 block of Seventh Avenue SW with a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS took the 12-year-old to Catawba Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Hickory police said.

A 16-year-old male was identified as the shooter, Hickory police said. No charges have been filed in the case as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator A. Callicutt directly at 828-261-2623 or acallicutt@hickorync.gov.