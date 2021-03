As many as four vehicles were damaged in a shooting Tuesday evening on Seventh Avenue SE, less than half a mile away from Kiwanis Park.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department, said the shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m.

Dieter said no one was killed or injured. Police provided no further information on the shooting as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.