Undercover narcotics operation leads to indictments of 21 Individuals, two from Catawba County

A 16-month undercover operation by the narcotics division of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office led to indictments on 21 people, including two with ties to Catawba County.
Jason Todd Mullen, 34, of Maiden was indicted on charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Eric Theodore Flynn, 48, of Newton was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
The Lincoln County Grand Jury returned 64 charges for the narcotics violations. During the operation officers seized methamphetamine, heroin, opioids and marijuana, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Two firearms were also seized during the operation.
Charges range from possession with intent to sell and deliver to sale, deliver and trafficking in narcotics.
Narcotics officers received a number of tips on the Drug Tip Line at 704-736-8606 and complaints from citizens to help identify the street level dealers.
The following is a list of 19 other individuals indicted:
Teresa Leann Riffle, 36, of Rosehill Drive in Lincolnton was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany Goins Curtis, 45, of Hephzibah Church Road in Crouse is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Tina Maria Goodwin, 50, of Fairview School Road in Vale was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Melissa Dawn Campbell, 37, of Charleston Trail in Cherryille was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Colby Ray Williams, 36, of Flay Road in Lincolnton was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Lisa Shawntae Black, 44, of Confederate Road in Lincolnton was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Steven Helms, 21, of North Drive in Cherryville was charged with possession of heroin.
Joseph William Clippard, 47, of Laboratory Road in Lincolnton was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Tyler Blackwell, 23, of Charlotte was charged with possession of methamphetamine
Chelsea Leigh Allen, 30, of Kidville Road in Denver was charged with possession of methamphetamine
Joseph Lee Waters, 39, of Dallas was charged with possession of LSD and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bryan Thomas Bailey, 49, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Michael Welborn, 47, of Kings Mountain was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clarence Riffle, 41, of Rosehill Drive in Lincolnton was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Megan Renee Pilkington, 27, of Lincolnton was charged with possession of heroin.
Craig Gerard Kempinski, 48, of Lincolnton was charged during three separate incidents. An incident on Jan. 14 led to charges of trafficking by possession, by sale and by delivery, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and deliver Xanax and sell and delivery of Xanax. On Feb. 14, Kempinski was charged with trafficking by possession, by sale and by delivery, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. And on March 13, he was charged with maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and trafficking.
Brandi Nichole Hardin, 34, of Stanley was indicted on two counts each of possession with intent to sell and deliver oxycodone, sell and deliver oxycodone, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. She was also indicted for trafficking by transportation and by possession and trafficking by sell and by delivery. She was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. She was also indicted for sell and delivery of oxycodone, possession with intent to sell and deliver oxycodone and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.
Fred Christian Smith, 44, of Iron Station is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and sell and delivery of methamphetamine.
David Nixon, Jr. 58, of McClain Train in Lincolnton was charged with sell and deliver crack cocaine.
