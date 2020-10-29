Undercover narcotics operation leads to indictments of 21 Individuals, two from Catawba County

Michael Welborn, 47, of Kings Mountain was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clarence Riffle, 41, of Rosehill Drive in Lincolnton was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Megan Renee Pilkington, 27, of Lincolnton was charged with possession of heroin.

Craig Gerard Kempinski, 48, of Lincolnton was charged during three separate incidents. An incident on Jan. 14 led to charges of trafficking by possession, by sale and by delivery, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and deliver Xanax and sell and delivery of Xanax. On Feb. 14, Kempinski was charged with trafficking by possession, by sale and by delivery, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. And on March 13, he was charged with maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and trafficking.