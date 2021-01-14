Unbearable pain: Stepdaughter of murder victim reflects on her life, calls for justice

As the search continues for two suspects charged in the murder of a TCS Designs employee, the stepdaughter of the victim is remembering the impact she had on her life.

“I didn't ever refer to her as stepmom,” 32-year-old Newton resident Tosha Marlow said of her deceased stepmother Phelifia Marlow, 51. “It was very rare that I did. She treated me like her own daughter and treated my babies as her own grandchildren.”

Marlow recalled the way her stepmother rushed to be by her side through the physical pain of childbirth and the emotional pain of losing her grandmother.

Now, she said she wants those responsible for her stepmother’s death to know the pain they have caused.

Alexander County resident Tangela L. Parker has been charged with first-degree murder in the case while Eric C. Parker, also of Alexander County, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Tangela Parker is accused of shooting Phelifia Marlow at the furniture plant. Marlow died after being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Wednesday.

Tosha Marlow said she hoped Tangela Parker would surrender to officers and that justice would be done.