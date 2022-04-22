Two women charged in 2021 death of toddler; autopsy says fentanyl killed the 16-month-old

Two women have been charged in the 2021 death of a 16-month-old. The autopsy listed fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, as the cause of death, police said.

Authorities did not say how the drug ended up in the toddler's system.

Haley Odessa Godshall, 24, of Long View, and Daisy Renee Bare, 21, of Lenoir, were both charged with felonious involuntary manslaughter, a news release from the Long View Police Department said Friday.

Bare was placed under a $1 million secured bond by an Alexander County magistrate. Godshall was placed under a $100,000 secured bond by a Catawba County magistrate.

On Nov. 7, 2021, Long View Police officers responded to Frye Regional Medical Center in reference to a 16-month-old boy who had been transported to the hospital in a state of medical emergency, the release said.

The boy was pronounced dead that day at Frye, the release said. An autopsy was conducted at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem on Nov. 10, 2021, the release said.

The final autopsy report from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was received on March 28. The cause of death was determined to be the toxic effects of fentanyl, the release said.

Long View Police were brought onto the case since the boy’s medical emergency reportedly began at a residence in the town limits of Long View, the release said. The address was listed as 24th Street SW in Long View.

On Monday, Investigator J. Rector with the Long View Police Department presented testimony in regard to this investigation to a Catawba County grand jury. The grand jury returned true bills of indictment on Godshall and Bare for the charges, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with any knowledge of importance in this matter, to call the Long View Police Department at 828-327-2343 and request to speak with Investigator J. Rector.

Long View officers said the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.