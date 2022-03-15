Two Taylorsville residents arrested after vehicle failed to stop for traffic checkpoint

Two people were arrested after police followed a vehicle for failing to stop at a traffic checkpoint in Alexander County, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Codey James Matheson, 29, was arrested and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. Stephanie Dawn Rood, 30, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a the release.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, a vehicle approached, but failed to stop for a traffic checkpoint being conducted by the sheriff’s office at the intersection of Millersville Road and County Home Road. Deputies followed and stopped the vehicle, the release said.

Matheson and Rood were detained while the vehicle was searched. Deputies found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Matheson was given a $15,000 secured bond. Rood was given a $7,500 secured bond.