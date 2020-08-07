Two suspects arrested in Hickory shootings; two others remain at large

Two men have been arrested in connection with recent shootings in Hickory. Two additional suspects are still on the loose.
Anton Delrico Harris, 25, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested by police in Gastonia and is being transported to the jail in Catawba County.
He will be held under a $75,000 bond, according to a news release from Hickory Police Department.
Harris is one of two suspects in the shootings of Tylee Street and Demarcus Brown, which occurred in the parking lot of a Days Inn near U.S. 321 on Monday.
Street and Brown survived the shootings.
The other suspect in the shooting, 26-year-old Marcus Deontae Williams, is still at large.
A man was also charged in connection with shootings on First Street SW on July 29 that left 30-year-old Donald Simpson dead and 25-year-old Miquel Robinson wounded.
Tantae Deon Little, 33, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was not issued a bond.
Police have named Craig Anthony Ruff as a second suspect in the July 29 shootings.
Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said via the release that neither shooting was random and that the shootings in question do not appear to be related.
Anyone with information into the ongoing investigations into these shootings can call the department at 828-328-5551.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
