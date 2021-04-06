 Skip to main content
Two shot in Taylorsville Tuesday; one victim reportedly in critical condition
Two people were shot north of Taylorsville Tuesday afternoon.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said one victim was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition.  The second victim was shot in the right arm and hand. Both were taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The shooting happened at a residence on Taylor Ridge Road around 4:45 p.m. Bowman said it is unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the home.

Bowman said no arrests have been made as of 6:45 Tuesday evening. He said investigators are speaking with several people believed to be involved and are seeking a warrant to search the property.

“We still have a lot of investigating to do,” Bowman said.

