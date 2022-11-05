Two shootings in one day; Hickory police say they could be connected

A shooting occurred Saturday morning in Hickory, roughly seven hours after a fatal shooting on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard.

Capt. Jeff Young, with the Hickory Police Department, said the two shootings could be related. A connection between the two had not been confirmed as of noon on Saturday.

Young said Hickory police received a report of multiple gunshots on the 200 block of Third Avenue SE around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found bullet holes in two vehicles, Young said.

At noon on Saturday, Hickory police were waiting on search warrants to be issued to gather evidence from the cars. Young said the owners were not cooperative. Young said there were at least two people in the cars when the shots were fired. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified, Young said.

The first shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard. Eric Rhynhart, 42, and Khalil Rhynhart, 20, were shot while driving on the road. The car crashed on Highland Avenue. Eric Rhynhart was taken to an area hospital and Khalil Rhynhart was killed, Young said in a news release.