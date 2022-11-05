 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two shootings in one day; Hickory police say they could be connected

  • 0

A shooting occurred Saturday morning in Hickory, roughly seven hours after a fatal shooting on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard.

110622-hdr-news-secondshooting-p1

A bullet hole is visible in the passenger window of a car that was shot Saturday morning. The vehicle was on Third Avenue SE in Hickory.

Capt. Jeff Young, with the Hickory Police Department, said the two shootings could be related. A connection between the two had not been confirmed as of noon on Saturday.

Young said Hickory police received a report of multiple gunshots on the 200 block of Third Avenue SE around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found bullet holes in two vehicles, Young said.

At noon on Saturday, Hickory police were waiting on search warrants to be issued to gather evidence from the cars. Young said the owners were not cooperative. Young said there were at least two people in the cars when the shots were fired. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified, Young said.

110622-hdr-news-secondshooting-p2

Hickory police secure a vehicle involved in a shooting on Third Avenue SE on Saturday morning. 

The first shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard. Eric Rhynhart, 42, and Khalil Rhynhart, 20, were shot while driving on the road. The car crashed on Highland Avenue. Eric Rhynhart was taken to an area hospital and Khalil Rhynhart was killed, Young said in a news release.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

13 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert