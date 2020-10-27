 Skip to main content
Two people charged with Denver convenience store robbery

Two people have been charged in connection with the Sept. 18 robbery at the Murphy Express Convenience Store on Highway 73 in Denver.

Gabrielle Patience Littleton, 28, of Charlotte and Jeffrey Brandon Merritt, 30, of Elizabethtown were both arrested and charged with felony common law robbery, felony possession of stolen goods and felony conspiracy.

On Sept. 18 around 7 a.m., two suspects entered the Murphy Express. They went behind the counter and grabbed tobacco products valued at more than $2,000 and then quickly exited the store. The items were thrown into a car and the suspects fled the scene, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Merritt was served with the warrants at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Littleton is in the Iredell County jail on unrelated charges and has not been served, according to the release.

Littleton, Gabrielle Patience.jpg

Gabrielle Patience Littleton 
Merritt, Jeffrey Brandon.jpg

Jeffrey Brandon Merritt 
