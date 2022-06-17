 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two more face charges in Hickory apartment shootings

Two more men have been charged in a June 2 shooting in Hickory that left an 18-year-old dead and two other young men injured.

Hickory residents Keon Rashan Scott, 28, and Yorel Damir Scott, 22, are both facing possession of a firearm by a felon charges in connection with the shootings at the Hillside Garden Apartments, Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department said Friday.

He said the men do not appear to be related. Yorel Scott was listed on the Catawba County jail website Friday afternoon but Keon Scott was not.

The shooting at the Hillside Garden Apartments left 18-year-old Deveion Lasean Grayson dead after suffering a shot to the head. Officers also found 22-year-old Adrian Lamont Pendergrass Jr. and 19-year-old Tamoje Daejouir Anderson injured.

Anderson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

