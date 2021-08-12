Two men pleaded guilty to murdering three outside of McCroskey's in Hickory

Four years ago, two men shot into a vehicle parked outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory. The gunshots killed three young adults and injured one. On Thursday, both shooters pleaded guilty in the triple slaying. Both men will spend at least 64 years in prison.
Greydon Hansen, 28, and Dontray Tyrell Cumberlander, 28, both from Hickory, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
For each murder charge they were sentenced to 240 to 300 months. They were sentenced to 25 to 42 months for both the assault charge and the shooting into a vehicle charge. That adds up to at least 64 years behind bars. The maximum would be 82 years in the custody of the Department of Adult Corrections.
Quajuae Kennedy, Cody Bouphavong and Justin Aiken died at the hands of Hansen and Cumberlander on April 7, 2017 outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill.
Hansen and Cumberlander were also charged with shooting and injuring Cole Ervin.
Kennedy’s mother Hope Kennedy spoke in court. She said she didn’t agree with the plea deal. “They robbed three young adults of their lives and shattered two others,” she said. “They likely would have taken more lives if they had more bullets that night.”
She added that she believed both men deserved the death penalty.
Justin Aiken’s father Craig Aiken also spoke in court. He said Justin was his only child. “I will never see him become a husband, a father. I will never get to be a granddad and spoil his kids like every grandparent gets to do,” he said. “I will not get to see him become a man and see how his life would have turned out, all because of a senseless act by two monsters.”
Aiken said he never got an explanation as to why the two men killed his son and two others. “It’s like it was random,” he said. “Everything happened in the parking lot for no reason.”
During court Thursday morning, Judge Todd Pomeroy asked why the two chose to shoot and kill these three people. Attorney Victoria Jayne, who represented Cumberlander, said Cumberlander stated that before the shooting he was disrespected by the victims and said he heard them say a racial slur.
Just prior to Cumberlander being sentenced, Jayne described her client as a follower. She explained that Cumberlander had been diagnosed with a mental illness, and she asked the judge that he rule Cumberlander be sent to a therapeutic facility to carry out his sentence.
Judge Pomeroy declined the request saying he didn’t feel he was qualified to make such a decision. Pomeroy said he would be sure the people at Adult Corrections would consider the information and have Cumberlander placed in the appropriate location.