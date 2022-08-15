Two men linked to Catawba County sentenced on drug trafficking charges

A Georgia man and a Gastonia man were sentenced to federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana in Catawba County.

Da Lee, 38, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 13 years and 9 months. Paul Mark James, 52, of Gastonia, was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months. Both sentences were handed down by U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell on Thursday, Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release.

According to documents filed in this case and evidence introduced at Lee’s trial, Lee and James conspired to distribute methamphetamine in and around Catawba County from 2018 to 2020. Court records show that while law enforcement investigators were investigating James’s drug distribution activities in Hickory, they determined that he frequently traveled out of state to purchase methamphetamine from his supplier in Georgia, later identified as Lee, King said.

On July 12, 2020, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of James’s vehicle upon his return from a trip to Georgia. During the traffic stop, law enforcement found methamphetamine and marijuana in James’s vehicle, which Lee had provided to James, King said.

Court records show on July 13, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Lee’s Georgia residence, from which they seized a firearm, 4 pounds of marijuana, and more than $7,900. According to court records, over the course of the conspiracy, Lee supplied James with more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, King said.

On Feb. 23, a federal jury convicted Lee of conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, and distribution of methamphetamine. James pleaded guilty to the same charges in February, King said.

Assistant United States Attorneys Chris Hess and Taylor Stout prosecuted the case, King said.