Two men charged with stealing large construction batteries in Alexander County
Two Conover men have been charged with a host of charges, including felony larceny, in connection with construction batteries stolen in Bethlehem around May 1.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said the batteries were from construction vehicles such as bulldozers. “Each battery is worth at least $1,500,” he said.

The victim provided camera footage of the theft to the sheriff’s office, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Further investigation by detectives led to the suspects in this case being identified while reportedly trying to sell the stolen property at a metal recycling operation in Hickory, the release said.

Larry Allan Miller, 54, of Conover, was arrested on May 5, according to the press release. His charges are one count of felony larceny, one count of misdemeanor first-degree trespass, and one count of misdemeanor vandalism-damage to real property. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Nathan Scott Carroll, 46, of Conover was arrested by Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on May 5. His charges are one count of felony larceny, one count of misdemeanor first-degree trespass, and one count of misdemeanor vandalism-damage to real property. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center on the above charges, as well as additional unrelated charges, according to the release.

Sheriff Chris Bowman added that security cameras on residential and commercial properties can lead to arrests.

Miller
Carroll
