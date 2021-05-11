Two men charged with stealing large construction batteries in Alexander County

Two Conover men have been charged with a host of charges, including felony larceny, in connection with construction batteries stolen in Bethlehem around May 1.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said the batteries were from construction vehicles such as bulldozers. “Each battery is worth at least $1,500,” he said.

The victim provided camera footage of the theft to the sheriff’s office, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Further investigation by detectives led to the suspects in this case being identified while reportedly trying to sell the stolen property at a metal recycling operation in Hickory, the release said.

Larry Allan Miller, 54, of Conover, was arrested on May 5, according to the press release. His charges are one count of felony larceny, one count of misdemeanor first-degree trespass, and one count of misdemeanor vandalism-damage to real property. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.