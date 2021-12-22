Two men charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery in Hickory

Two men are facing attempted murder and robbery charges after police say the men stole a vehicle from a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Hickory.

Police got a 911 call about a robbery in progress around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday at The Village at Catawba Ridge at 1655 20th Avenue Drive NE, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department.

The 911 caller said two black males were assaulting a female in the parking lot and appeared to be trying to steal her vehicle. While the caller was on the phone with dispatchers, one of the suspects fired several shots at the caller who was still inside their home, according to police.

Police said the female victim of the assault called 911 at 11:25 p.m. and said the two males held a gun to her head and stole her 2007 Mazda.

Hickory Police officers found the stolen 2007 Mazda at the intersection of 16th Street NE and 12th Avenue NE. The vehicle was occupied by the two suspects, Deonte Clark, 29, and Keon Abraham, 22, both from Statesville.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects fled from the officers, according to law enforcement.