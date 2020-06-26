Two inmates escape from Catawba County prison

Officers are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Catawba Correctional Facility.

Nhia Vue, 28, and Juan McDonald, 35, were each last seen in the prison yard around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to press releases from the Department of Public Safety.

The press releases gave descriptions of the two men.

Vue is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 183 pounds while McDonald is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs roughly 181 pounds. Each of the men has black hair and brown eyes.

Vue, a Conover resident, was convicted of drug trafficking and started his nearly six-year-long sentence in May 2019.

McDonald is a Hickory resident who was convicted of speeding to elude arrest and began serving his one-year prison term in November 2019, according to the release.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to inquiries for more information on the escapes.

Anyone who spots either of the two men is asked to call either 911 or the correctional facility at 828-466-5521

