Two in Alexander County served murder indictments

A man and woman already facing three murder charges have been indicted on two more.

Areli Aguirre-Avilez, 31, of Taylorsville and Heidi Darlene Wolfe, 18, of Wilkesboro have been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office

They were indicted for the murders of Juan Carlos Mendez-Pena and Luis Fernando Sanchez.

Avilez and Wolfe were each charged with three counts of first-degree murder when they were arrested in June 2019 in connection to the deaths of Maria Calderon Martinez and her two children, according to a previous HDR article.

Angel Pacheco, 11, and America Pacheco, 12, were found dead inside Martinez’s burned home in June 2019.

After the bodies were found, Martinez was reported missing along with two others — her boyfriend, Pena, and his friend, Sanchez.

In November 2019, three bodies were discovered in Grayson County, Virginia. The bodies were burned along with a truck that was believed to belong to Pena, according to a previous HDR article. The county sits on the Virginia-North Carolina border, between the towns Damascus and Galax.