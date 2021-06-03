 Skip to main content
Two implicated in theft of 89 Pop-Tarts packages, 38 cartons of milk from Blackburn Elementary
  • Updated
Pop Tart Bandits Image .jpg

 Submitted

A man and juvenile have been identified as involved in a break-in at Blackburn Elementary School where food items, including 89 packages of Pop-Tarts, were stolen, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriffs Office.

Jacob Gherret Hamrick, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering and larceny. The juvenile's involvement in this incident will be addressed with the Office of Juvenile Justice, the release stated.

The break-in was discovered by school administrators around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2. The suspects are believed to have entered the school through an unsecured door, according to the release.

Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located Hamrick and almost all of the items stolen from the school during a canvass of area residences. The motivation for these crimes appears to be opportunity as opposed to a need for food or drink, according to the release.

Among the stolen items recovered were 89 packages of Pop-Tarts, 38 cartons of milk, 42 packages of cheese sticks, 11 containers of strawberry apple sauce, two cartons of orange juice and six compound bows used by the school’s archery program. A pack of crackers also stolen from the school had already been consumed, according to the release.

Hamrick received a $1,000 unsecured bond and had a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Wednesday, June 2.

Jacob Gherret Hamrick.jpg

Hamrick
