Two Hickory men were arrested during a traffic stop by deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

One man is facing drug trafficking charges.

The deputies seized 11 grams of fentanyl, 121 grams of marijuana, two firearms, digital scales and a small amount of cash, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Jaterrian K'Tryus Jenkins, 22, is charged with trafficking in opium, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Christian Dior Sifford, 29, is charged with possession of a firearm by felon. Sifford was also served with two outstanding arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

On Saturday, deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division stopped a vehicle for displaying a license plate that was reported lost or stolen. This traffic stop occurred at the intersection of N.C 127 South and Zion Church Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Jenkins was driving the vehicle. Sifford was a passenger, the sheriff’s office said.