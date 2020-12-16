Two from Maiden among 11 indicted on drug charges in Lincoln County

Eleven people were indicted on drug charges by the Lincoln County Grand Jury on Monday, and two of the indicted are from Maiden.

At least one of the indictments is tied to a search warrant executed last month at a residence in the 100 block of Car Farm Road, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The search of the property led to the seizure of 55 marijuana plants and approximately 3 pounds of harvested marijuana, the release stated. Investigators also confiscated four firearms and a large amount of ammunition.

Jack Bates Lewis Jr., 47, of 194 Car Farm Road, Lincolnton, was present during the search and is the primary resident, according to the release. He will be charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, habitual felon and maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of using/keeping/selling marijuana, the release stated.

Two from Maiden were also indicted on drug charges. Michael Jennings Sturgill, 45, of Buffalo Shoals Road in Maiden is charged with possession of heroin. Lorie Ann Sprouse, 51, of Buffalo Shoals Road in Maiden is charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the release.