Two from Maiden among 11 indicted on drug charges in Lincoln County

Eleven people were indicted on drug charges by the Lincoln County Grand Jury on Monday, and two of the indicted are from Maiden.
At least one of the indictments is tied to a search warrant executed last month at a residence in the 100 block of Car Farm Road, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The search of the property led to the seizure of 55 marijuana plants and approximately 3 pounds of harvested marijuana, the release stated. Investigators also confiscated four firearms and a large amount of ammunition.
Jack Bates Lewis Jr., 47, of 194 Car Farm Road, Lincolnton, was present during the search and is the primary resident, according to the release. He will be charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, habitual felon and maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of using/keeping/selling marijuana, the release stated.
Two from Maiden were also indicted on drug charges. Michael Jennings Sturgill, 45, of Buffalo Shoals Road in Maiden is charged with possession of heroin. Lorie Ann Sprouse, 51, of Buffalo Shoals Road in Maiden is charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the release.
Others indicted on drug charges by the Lincoln County Grand Jury include:
Virgil Wyatt King, 65, of West Highway 27 in Lincolnton was charged with the sale and delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver along with maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. King surrendered to authorities on Dec. 16 and was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Support Local Journalism
Melinda Dawn Edmondson, 36, of Carrie Street in Lincolnton was charged with sale and delivery of a controlled substance and trafficking by sale and delivery and possession with the intent to sell and deliver.
Steven Shane Hulett, 35, of Carrie Street in Lincolnton was charged with sale and delivery, possession of illegal drugs and sale and delivery of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
Cohen J. Hill, 38, of Wehunt Brown Road in Cherryville was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Stephen Eugene Travis, 50, of Wehunt Brown Road in Cherryville was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of heroin and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
Jamie Rae Baker, 26, of Wehunt Brown Road in Cherryville was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Caitlin Rae Peeler, 29, of Lackey Road in Vale was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Haley Megan Hunt, 28, of Moriah Church Road in Casar was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious drug activity to the Drug Tip Line in Lincoln County at 704-736-8606. All callers can remain anonymous and all tips are investigated. If your tip leads to an arrest you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.