Two drivers treated for injuries following Hwy. 70 wreck Wednesday

Two drivers were injured in a vehicle crash on U.S. 70 on Wednesday.

Two vehicles were traveling west on U.S. 70 near the entrance to Catawba Valley Community College, according to a Hickory Police Department accident report.

A 2014 Ford, driven by Susan Elaine Facemire, 47, of Newton, was stopped facing west in the left lane, according to the report. A 2007 Mitsubishi, driven by Johnithyn Thomas James Bristol, 27, of Morganton, rear-ended the Ford.

The Ford was knocked into the left side of the highway before coming to a stop. The Mitsubishi stopped on the right side of the road, according to the report.

Both drivers were injured and transported by Catawba EMS to a local hospital, according to the report.

Bristol was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident.

