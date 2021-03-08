Two-county vehicle chase ends in western Lincoln County; driver arrested on multiple charges

Patrol deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist Gaston County Sheriff’s Office with the pursuit of a vehicle that continued into Lincoln County on Sunday.

The suspect, later identified as Reginald Duncan Anderson Jr., 31, of Brady Hoffman Road in Lincolnton, was driving a 1995 Lincoln Town Car. He refused to stop for blue lights and siren for the Dallas Police Department and the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon entering Lincoln County, Anderson also refused to stop for Lincoln County deputies.

Anderson was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Reepsville Road and Cat Square Road in western Lincoln County, the release stated. His vehicle left the road coming to rest in a yard.

Patrol deputies exited their vehicles in an attempt to detain Anderson. Anderson then accelerated in his vehicle striking multiple patrol vehicles and causing extensive damage. A Lincoln County deputy was struck by Anderson’s vehicle as well and suffered minor injuries.

Deputies were able to stop Anderson and take him into custody. A firearm was also found in the vehicle that Anderson was operating.