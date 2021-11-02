Two Conover men charged with trafficking heroin

Two Conover men were charged with trafficking heroin following a traffic stop on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies performed the traffic stop at the N.C. 16 South and Buffalo Shoals Road intersection where they found 10 grams of heroin, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Eugene Brown Jr., 43, and Jonathan Lynne Sorrels, 34, were both arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic in opium or heroin and trafficking in opium or heroin, law enforcement said.

Brown received at $54,000 secured bond, and Sorrels was given a $60,000 secured bond.