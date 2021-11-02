 Skip to main content
Two Conover men charged with trafficking heroin
alert top story

Heroin Traffickers Arrested on Hwy 16 South 11-01-21 Image 1.jpg

Investigators seized 10 grams of heroin in a traffic stop on Monday, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

 Photo courtesy of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

Two Conover men were charged with trafficking heroin following a traffic stop on Monday.

Deputies performed the traffic stop at the N.C. 16 South and Buffalo Shoals Road intersection where they found 10 grams of heroin, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Eugene Brown Jr., 43, and Jonathan Lynne Sorrels, 34, were both arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic in opium or heroin and trafficking in opium or heroin, law enforcement said.

Brown received at $54,000 secured bond, and Sorrels was given a $60,000 secured bond.

Jonathon Lynn Sorrels.jpg

Sorrels
Michael Eugene Brown Jr.jpg

Brown
