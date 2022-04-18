Two charged in connection with March shooting death at Sunny Valley Apartments in Hickory

Two people have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at Sunny Valley Apartments in Hickory in March.

Davon Lavell Williams, 23, of Claremont, was charged with murder. Whitney Jana’e Gatewood, 34, of Hickory, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Ontorio Nymier Metts, 23, of Hickory died from multiple gunshot wounds on March 20 at the apartment complex.

Investigators believe Williams and Metts had a confrontation prior to the shooting at Sunny Valley Apartments. Gatewood helped Williams leave the scene following the shooting, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department.

Williams was taken into custody and is currently being held in Orange County, North Carolina.

Gatewood appeared in Catawba County District Court on Monday. She was appointed an attorney and her next court date is May 9.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this case to please contact the department at 828-328-5551, or contact Investigator Richard Helderman at rhelderman@hickorync.gov or 828-261-2621.