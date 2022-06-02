Two Catawba County women arrested in Statesville on drug trafficking charges

Two Catawba County women were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Statesville in May.

Taylor Lena Godshall, 22, of Hickory and Erin Ashley Thompson, 47, of the Town of Catawba, were arrested by deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on May 16 at a Shell gas station located on Old Mountain Road in Statesville, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Godshall was charged with felony trafficking fentanyl by sale, two counts of felony trafficking fentanyl by transportation, two counts of felony trafficking fentanyl by possession, felony possession of crystal methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was charged with felony conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, the release said.

The sheriff’s office received information that Godshall and Thompson would be at the location and in possession of controlled substances, the release said.

Godshall and Thompson were then taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. Godshall was issued a $350,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond was issued for Thompson, the release said.