Two Catawba County residents indicted on drug charges in Lincoln County

Twelve people, including two Catawba County residents, were indicted by a Lincoln County grand jury on drug charges in May.

Elbert James Walton, 70, of Hickory and Jamey Danyel Lineberger, 44, of the town of Catawba, were among the 12 people indicted on drug charges stemming from undercover operations conducted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office dating as far back as 2020, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Lineberger was arrested on two counts of sale and deliver crack cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver crack cocaine, the release said.

The individuals indicted by the grand jury are accused of attempting to distribute large quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine and methamphetamine, the release said.

The other individuals who were indicted are Dametrious Justin Jamal Reeves, 33, of Lincolnton, Justin Devone Farley, 33, of Lincolnton, Andrian Kion Mack, 29, of Lincolnton, Terry Allen Tucker, 54, of Lincolnton, John William Dawkins, 37, of Gastonia, Donna Anderson 49, of Lincolnton, Doneal Jeffery Gillespie, 37, of Lincolnton, Brandi K. Robinson, 44, of Lincolnton, Michael Gregory Poteat, 61, of Morganton and Garry Lee Forney, Jr. of Lincolnton, the release said.

The individuals, with the exception of Poteat, are charged with various counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver crack cocaine and sell and deliver crack cocaine. Poteat is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and sale and deliver methamphetamine, the release said.