Two arrests made in different assault cases in Alexander County
  • Updated
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office investigated two assault cases that led to arrests.

On April 8, the sheriff’s office received a call in reference to an assault in the Hiddenite community of Alexander County, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Cleveland Terrell Hill, 40, of Hiddenite, was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor communicating threats, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

Hill was placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

In another assault case, Matthew Paul Starnes, 35, of Hickory, was arrested in Caldwell County on Feb. 26. He was charged with one count of felony statutory sex offense with child by adult and one count of felony indecent liberties with a child in Alexander County, according to the press release.

Starnes also had outstanding charges in Catawba County, the release stated.

He was transferred to the Alexander County Detention Center on April 8 where he is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.

Hill
Starnes
