Two arrested on drug charges at Hickory residence

Two people were charged Wednesday after police searched a Hickory residence and found drugs, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.

Officers with the Long View Police Department assisted the North Carolina Probation Parole with a search located at 2010 Eighth Avenue SW in Hickory where they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charles Clayton Isaacs, 58, was charged with possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI (marijuana).

Jeannette Harvell Sykes, 49, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isaacs was issued a $5,000 secured bond. Sykes was released under a $500 unsecured bond, according to the release.