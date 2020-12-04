Two arrested on drug charges at Hickory residence

Two people were charged Wednesday after police searched a Hickory residence and found drugs, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.
Officers with the Long View Police Department assisted the North Carolina Probation Parole with a search located at 2010 Eighth Avenue SW in Hickory where they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Charles Clayton Isaacs, 58, was charged with possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI (marijuana).
Jeannette Harvell Sykes, 49, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isaacs was issued a $5,000 secured bond. Sykes was released under a $500 unsecured bond, according to the release.
