Two arrested in Hickory; police seize drugs and stolen vehicle
Two arrested in Hickory; police seize drugs and stolen vehicle

  • Updated
Search Warrant in Hickory Leads to Arrests 02-16-21 Image 1.jfif

Investigators seized a liquid substance containing methamphetamine, 13 grams of crystal methamphetamine, five Alprazolam pills, $1,007 in United States currency, a stolen motor vehicle and drug paraphernalia.

 Submitted

Two people were arrested in Hickory after investigators found drugs and a stolen vehicle in their possession.

On Friday, Feb. 12, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and Hickory Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of 14th Avenue SW in Hickory, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

During that search approximately 301 grams of a liquid substance containing methamphetamine, 13 grams of crystal methamphetamine, five Alprazolam pills, $1,007 in United States currency, a stolen motor vehicle and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Victor Eugene Leatherman, 39, of Hickory and Brittany Nicole Rogers, 32, of Hickory were arrested and have each been charged with several offenses.

Leatherman was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Leatherman received a $110,000 bond.

Rogers was charged with maintaining a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rogers received a $21,000 bond.

“Excellent work by these investigative teams,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “This is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together to fight drug trafficking in Catawba County.”

Victor Eugene Leatherman.jpg

Victor Eugene Leatherman
Brittany Nicole Rogers.jpg

Brittany Nicole Rogers
