Two Alexander County men sentenced to prison

Two men were recently found guilty and given prison sentences. Both cases were investigated by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Roger Lee Dyson Jr., 49, will serve 13-21 years in prison after he entered a guilty plea to one count of felony statutory rape. This offense stems from charges filed in 2019, according to a news release.
Gene Lee Greer Jr., 38, will serve 10-18 years in prison after he entered guilty pleas to the following charges: two counts felony breaking and entering; larceny after breaking and entering; two counts of possession of firearm by felon; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; felony larceny of a motor vehicle; felony possession of stolen motor vehicle; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. These offenses stem from charges filed from 2017-2019, according to the release.
Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert sentenced Dyson and Greer. Both men will be in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. Assistant District Attorney Scott Cranford prosecuted for the state.