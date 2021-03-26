Two Alexander County men sentenced to prison

Roger Lee Dyson Jr., 49, will serve 13-21 years in prison after he entered a guilty plea to one count of felony statutory rape. This offense stems from charges filed in 2019, according to a news release.

Gene Lee Greer Jr., 38, will serve 10-18 years in prison after he entered guilty pleas to the following charges: two counts felony breaking and entering; larceny after breaking and entering; two counts of possession of firearm by felon; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; felony larceny of a motor vehicle; felony possession of stolen motor vehicle; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. These offenses stem from charges filed from 2017-2019, according to the release.