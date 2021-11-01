Two adults dead, infant in critical condition in Lenoir shooting

Two adults died and an infant was injured in what police say was a domestic shooting Monday in Lenoir.

Police are not looking for any other suspects, a news release from the Lenoir Police Department said.

Lenoir police officers were called to a home on the 500 block of Northwest Willow Street at noon Monday.

They found two adults and an infant with gunshot wounds, police said. Officers performed lifesaving first aid, and the three were taken to the local hospital, police said.

Anthony Maurice Stevenson Jr., 24, and Shantel Leighann Harper, 21, died at Caldwell UNC Health Care.

The infant was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and was listed in critical condition as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Stevenson’s aunt Lisa Howell was on the scene Monday. She said she lives close by the home where the shooting took place.

“I heard the ambulance and fire trucks and thought, ‘What’s going on?’” she said.

Howell said Stevenson and Harper were in a relationship, and that the infant was their son.