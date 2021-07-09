 Skip to main content
Troopers searching for driver in hit-and-run crash in Sherrills Ford; motorcyclist seriously injured in collision
Troopers searching for driver in hit-and-run crash in Sherrills Ford; motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

10-50 07-09-2021 SR1848 02.jpeg

State troopers are looking for the driver of this Chevrolet Suburban in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Sherrills Ford on Friday morning.

 Photo courtesy of the N.C. Highway Patrol

A collision between a Chevrolet Suburban SUV and a motorcycle seriously injured the biker and has the N.C. Highway Patrol asking for help in finding the Chevy driver.

The crash happened Friday shortly after 8 a.m. on Sherrills Ford Road near Slanting Bridge Road, according to an email from Master Trooper Jeff Swagger.

A Suburban was traveling south on Sherrills Ford Road and attempted to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone, the email stated. To avoid oncoming traffic, the Suburban ran off the road, lost control, and collided with a northbound 2018 Ducati motorcycle. The 63-year-old driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured, the email stated.

The driver of the Suburban exited the SUV in the parking lot of Motts Grove United Methodist Church, spoke briefly to several witnesses, and then fled the scene in the vehicle, according to the email.

Investigators are searching for a tan or gold early 2000s Suburban with extensive damage to the rear on the passenger side. The back right window was broken out. The driver was described as a white male, possibly late 30s in age, around 6 feet tall, having a clean haircut, and a Northern accent, the email stated.

Anyone with information can contact the highway patrol at 828-466-5500.

