Trial of man charged with murder postponed in Catawba County
Trial of man charged with murder postponed in Catawba County

A trial set to begin this week in Catawba County Superior Court has been postponed.

Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, is charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Octavis Sentex Genter on June 6, 2015, in Hickory.

Jury selection for Robinson’s trial started on Monday.

The prosecutor in the case, Special Deputy Attorney General Adren Harris with the N.C. Department of Justice had to return to Raleigh because of a medical emergency, according to District Attorney Scott Reilly.

Reilly said Wednesday the case will be reset, meaning jury selection will start over and a new prosecutor will take on the case.

