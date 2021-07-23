Trial of final defendant in 2016 double killing to begin next week

The trial of a Hickory man charged in two 2016 deaths in Claremont is set to begin next week.

Jury selection is expected to start Monday.

Arsenio Curtis, 30, is the final defendant in the 2016 killing of Deidra Ramseur and Mark Wilson. He is charged with murder.

Jordan Rivera, the man who was described as a mastermind of the killings by prosecutors, was convicted of accessory to murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three other defendants in the killings — Reand Rivera, William Powell and Devin Ussery — pleaded guilty and were sentenced last year.

The narrative outlined by prosecutors at Jordan Rivera’s trial provides some indication of the case they will make against Curtis.

Prosecutors said at the time that Curtis went with Powell, Ussery and Reand Rivera to the home of Ramseur and Wilson to steal drugs.

Ramseur and Wilson were ultimately shot and killed. The robbers made off with $1,000 and about an ounce of marijuana.

Prior to going to the residence, Curtis asked Jordan Rivera for recommendations of people he could rob and Rivera pointed him to Ramseur and Wilson, according to the prosecution.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.