Trial in 2015 Hickory murder case scheduled for this week

The trial of a man charged with murder is set to begin this week, more than six years after the shooting that landed him behind bars.
Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, is charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Octavis Sentex Genter on June 6, 2015, in Hickory.
Genter was found lying in the road on Second Street SE near N.C. 127 with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, according to a previous HDR article.
Robinson surrendered at the Hickory Police Department three days after the shooting.
Jury selection for the trial was scheduled to begin Monday. Robinson’s attorney, Ken Darty, said in court Monday that he expects the trial to take more than a week.
Judge W. Todd Pomeroy will oversee the trial. Special Deputy Attorney General Adren Harris with the N.C. Department of Justice is the prosecutor in the case.
