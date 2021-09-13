Trial in 2015 Hickory murder case scheduled for this week

The trial of a man charged with murder is set to begin this week, more than six years after the shooting that landed him behind bars.

Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, is charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Octavis Sentex Genter on June 6, 2015, in Hickory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Genter was found lying in the road on Second Street SE near N.C. 127 with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, according to a previous HDR article.

Robinson surrendered at the Hickory Police Department three days after the shooting.

Jury selection for the trial was scheduled to begin Monday. Robinson’s attorney, Ken Darty, said in court Monday that he expects the trial to take more than a week.

Judge W. Todd Pomeroy will oversee the trial. Special Deputy Attorney General Adren Harris with the N.C. Department of Justice is the prosecutor in the case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.