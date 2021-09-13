 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trial in 2015 Hickory murder case scheduled for this week
0 Comments
alert top story

Trial in 2015 Hickory murder case scheduled for this week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091421-hdr-news-robinson-p1

Murder defendant Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, right, looks back toward the court gallery as he appears for pre-trial motions before Superior Court Judge W. Todd Pomeroy. Robinson was charged with one count of first-degree murder of 23-year-old Octavis Sentex Geter in 2015. Geter was found dead from a gunshot wound on Second Street SE in Hickory.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

The trial of a man charged with murder is set to begin this week, more than six years after the shooting that landed him behind bars.

Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, is charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Octavis Sentex Genter on June 6, 2015, in Hickory.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Genter was found lying in the road on Second Street SE near N.C. 127 with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, according to a previous HDR article.

Robinson surrendered at the Hickory Police Department three days after the shooting.

Jury selection for the trial was scheduled to begin Monday. Robinson’s attorney, Ken Darty, said in court Monday that he expects the trial to take more than a week.

Judge W. Todd Pomeroy will oversee the trial. Special Deputy Attorney General Adren Harris with the N.C. Department of Justice is the prosecutor in the case.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert