Trial begins for one of the many charged in Catawba County drug trafficking case

A man authorities say is one of the leaders of a drug trafficking ring in Catawba County is on trial.

Jaron Monte Cornwell, 31, of Hickory, could be sentenced to up to 33 years in prison if he is found guilty on drug charges. His trial began Monday in Catawba County Superior Court.

Cornwell was one of 22 people charged in 2018 as part of a drug roundup. He was charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine and continuing a criminal enterprise, according to a previous HDR article. Cornwell was listed by authorities in 2018 as one of three leaders of the drug trafficking ring.

Cornwell was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, Judge Martin McGee said in court on Monday.

He is in custody at the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $1 million bond.

Before the trial began Monday morning, prosecutor Leslie Dismukes with the N.C. Department of Justice told Judge McGee that phone calls between Cornwell and Adrian Johnson made in the last week concerned her.

“During those calls there have been conversations where Mr. Johnson has been saying that ‘Someone is going to have to answer for this,’” she said.