The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 2,400 grams of drugs and charged a town of Catawba man with drug trafficking following a search on Sunday.

Catawba County deputies joined probation officers in a search of the Oxford School Road residence of 52-year-old Mark Robert Eury.

Eury was on probation for narcotics trafficking charges, according to the release from the sheriff’s office.

With the help of a K-9, officers found more than 2,400 grams of drugs — 2,393 grams of methamphetamine and 47 grams of cocaine — along with a handgun and more than $2,100 in cash.

Eury is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances and possession of a firearm by felon.

He is being held without bond.