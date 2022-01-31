Tools stolen in Hickory furniture plant break-in held a lot of sentimental value to employees there

Tools valued at more than $2,400 were stolen from Jamie Stern Furniture, a Hickory furniture plant, on Friday night, the owner said.
The business is off of Tate Boulevard SE on 16th Street Place SE. The company produces custom furniture for designers and design firms.
Plant manager David Hart has worked in furniture for 44 years and said several of the items taken had sentimental value.
“It’s not that they just took tools, they took memories,” he said.
According to a Hickory police report, the items taken include six Craftsman impact drills valued at $900 and 15 air gun staplers valued at $1,500.
Hart said the suspects broke in through the front office by smashing a glass window, searched through files and then broke into the plant through a locked wooden door.
John Holland, an employee at the business, called Hart around 8 a.m. Saturday when he discovered the broken window.
“He called and said ‘David, your place has been broken into.’ … I told him not to go into the building, and I called the police,” Hart said.
“I just hoped nobody got hurt for one thing. I didn’t want John to get hurt,” Hart said.
Some of the tools belonged to Hart’s father, who died in 1992.
Hart said he also is missing a toolbox with wrenches and sockets and a car battery charger.
“There were tools I had underneath my framing materials up here which had been in my dad’s family for years,” he said.
Some tools previously belonged to an employee named Bill Sermons, who died in 2019. He also was a good friend of Hart.
“It’s hard to believe when you manufacture that tools become a personal item, but they do,” Hart said.
Mark Hord, vice president of global manufacturing for the company, said the suspects took a $700 camera from the front office.
“You assume (the suspects) are grabbing stuff to sell,” Hord said. “I’m sure they were looking for money, and we don’t do any financial business here.”
Hart said company employees are keeping an eye out to see if the suspects attempt to sell the tools while police investigate.
Hickory police Capt. Philip Demas said an investigator was assigned to the case, and police are searching for a suspect and the stolen items.
The furniture factory has struggled financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hart said the front office was forced to reduce its staff from four employees to one, and the plant went from having 15 furniture builders to four.