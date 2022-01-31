Tools stolen in Hickory furniture plant break-in held a lot of sentimental value to employees there

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the tools belonged to Hart’s father, who died in 1992.

Hart said he also is missing a toolbox with wrenches and sockets and a car battery charger.

“There were tools I had underneath my framing materials up here which had been in my dad’s family for years,” he said.

Some tools previously belonged to an employee named Bill Sermons, who died in 2019. He also was a good friend of Hart.

“It’s hard to believe when you manufacture that tools become a personal item, but they do,” Hart said.

Mark Hord, vice president of global manufacturing for the company, said the suspects took a $700 camera from the front office.

“You assume (the suspects) are grabbing stuff to sell,” Hord said. “I’m sure they were looking for money, and we don’t do any financial business here.”

Hart said company employees are keeping an eye out to see if the suspects attempt to sell the tools while police investigate.

Hickory police Capt. Philip Demas said an investigator was assigned to the case, and police are searching for a suspect and the stolen items.