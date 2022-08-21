Three teens to be tried as adults in fatal Hickory shooting; family calls for justice

Three of the five teenagers charged in the shooting death of a Hickory man will be tried as adults.

Six people are charged in the death of 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn. On June 13, Blackburn was leaving the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments when he was shot and killed. He died on a sidewalk outside the apartments.

Five of the suspects in his death are between the ages of 15 and 17.

Demetri Reinhart, 16, and Devishaun Williams, 16, were indicted by the Catawba County Grand Jury on July 20, according to court documents. Both teenagers are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jeremiah Walker, 16, was the first teenager to be indicted. The grand jury returned a true bill of indictment for murder on June 29, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear in Catawba County Superior Court during the week of Sept. 6.

The only adult suspect in the case, Aunshae Conley, 21, is charged with murder. Conley is scheduled to appear in court the week of Sept. 6, as well.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old also are charged with murder in Blackburn’s death. Their cases will remain in juvenile court unless an indictment is issued.

A grieving family

Blackburn’s sister Evelyn McRae said the image of his body lying on the ground covered by a white sheet is stuck in her mind.

Blackburn’s sister Pinkie Sims said Blackburn’s teenage daughter was with him shortly before the shooting. The daughter heard the gunshots that took her father’s life, Sims said.

“(Blackburn’s children) want their daddy. They cry for their daddy,” Sims said. “They love watching his videos. They just keep asking for him. They wake up crying for him.”

How the arrests unfolded

The day after the shooting, June 14, three male 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

On June 15, the three 16-year-olds were taken into custody. On June 17, the 15-year-old surrendered to the Hickory Police Department.

Conley was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on July 1.

The sixth suspect, a 17-year-old, was taken into custody on July 13.

We are Shonniel’s voice

“We want justice,” McRae said. “They took a life, so they should spend life in prison.”

Blackburn’s mother Rossella Blackburn said she wants the suspects to receive the death penalty.

“If you kill somebody you should get death,” Rossella Blackburn said. “I don’t care how old you are. You did it. You had the chance. You had time to walk away but you didn’t.”

Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said he believes everyone involved in the shooting is in custody and confirmed that all six suspects were present during the shooting. Sims said she believes the shooting was planned and that there were more people involved.

Sims said the family will be at every court hearing for the case as long as they know the date and time. “We are (Shonniel Blackburn’s) voice,” Sims said.