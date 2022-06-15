 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three teens charged in fatal shooting taken into custody, police searching for one more

Three teen suspects in a fatal shooting appeared before Catawba County District Court Judge Robert Mullinax Jr. on Wednesday morning.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Three teenagers have been charged with murder and taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. A fourth teen is still being sought.

The three 16-year-olds charged in the shooting death of Shonniel Blackburn, 35, of Hickory, made first appearances in Catawba County Court on Wednesday.

The Hickory Police Department is still looking for a 15-year-old suspect, Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said.

Blackburn was the victim of a shooting that occurred at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on Monday afternoon. Police found Blackburn dead at the scene.

The teens were charged on Tuesday.

Anyone with knowledge of the case or of the 15-year-old's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Investigator Cadyn Laffon at claffon@hickorync.gov.

