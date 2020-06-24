Three suspects in custody following Conover shooting on Tuesday

Three suspects are in custody after a shooting on Winebarger Street in Conover that left one injured with non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a person shot at a residence on Winebarger Street in Conover.
A 9-1-1 caller reported multiple people in a green Ford F-150 fired multiple shoots at the location, according to the release. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found one victim had been shot in the leg.
The same afternoon, deputies located the truck as it traveled along C&B Farm Road. It continued along the road where it was involved in a wreck at the Hwy 16 North intersection.
The truck left the scene of the collision before being stopped by law enforcement on Smithfield Drive NW in Conover. Two of the three occupants of the F-150 fled on foot, according to the release.
Garcia was arrested on Smithfield Drive. Lewis and Farley were also later found and arrested.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.
